Somalwar memorial schoolchess tourney from today

Nagpur, July 25

Somalwar Academy is organising 14th L. G. Somalwar Memorial Inter-School Chess Tournament for the Primary and High School Girls and 20th L.G. Somalwar Memorial Inter - School Boys Team Chess Championship for the Primary & High School group in the memory of Late L.G. alias Bhaiyyasahib Somalwar from Tuesday.

The tournaments will be inaugurated at the hands of president of Chess Association Nagpur Adv. Nishant Gandhi and MCA tournament committee member SS Soman in the presence of all the executive body members of Somalwar Academy at 9:00 a.m.at Annasahib Somalwar Memorial Sabhagruha, Khamla.

Girls tournament will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday whereas boys team championship will be played from July 28 and 29. Around 150 students are participating in girls primary and high school category from different schools. The rounds will start immediately after the inauguration ceremony.