St Joseph's. St Ursula girls set up title clash

In the city-level tournament, St Joseph's defeated Centre Point School, Dabha 2-1 via tie-breaker. Rianna Henry and Saanvi Kotangale perfectly scored the goals for St Joseph's in the penalty shootout. For CPS, only Lavanya Kharabe succeeded in scoring the goal.

In the second semi-final, Sr Ursula blanked St Vincent Pallotti 3-0 in penalty shootout. The score was nil during the regulation time. In tie-breaker, Mahi Yadav, Akshara Sarve and Jyoti Chakote converted the kicks. For St Vincent Pallotti, nobody succeeded in scoring the goals.

In the district-level tournament. BVM Ashti and Pragatik Vidyalaya, Koradi entered the final. In the first semi-final, BVM Ashti defeated Delhi Public School 4-3 in tie-breaker. In the second semi-final, Pragatik Vidyalaya blanked Delhi Public School, Lava 3-0. Sakshi Vaidya opened the scoring in the fifth minute. In the very next moment, Divyani Watkar increased the lead 2-. The third goal for Pragatik came thru Arushi Dahal in the 20th minute.

Results (U-17 boys): CPS Katol road bt Chanda Devi Saraf 2-0; Mahatma Gandhi HS bt Centre Point International 4-0; BVM Shrikrishna Nagar bt Khubchand Bajaj HS 1-0; CPS Rardhmannagr bt St Xavier's Hiwari Nagar 3-2 SFS Sadar bt BVM Civil Lines 1-0; St John's bt Ramdas High School 3-0.