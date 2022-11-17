Stage set for State jr volleyball championship

Addressing media persons Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Sunil Bhadange said in all 16 teams (8 boys and 8 girls) teams from Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, Latur and Pune are participating in the tournament that will be played on league cum knockout basis.

The winners and runners-up will get trophies and apart from this, there will be individual prizes. District collector Dr Vipin Itankar will inaugurate the tournament on Friday at 6.30 p.m.MLC Adv. Abhijit Wanjari, MLA Mohan Mate, president of Maharashtra State Volleyball AssociationVijay Dangre, corporator Satish Hole and others will also grace the occasion.

In the previous tournament held at Beed, Latur and Nagpur boys emerged winners and runners-up whereas Pune girls triumphed and Nagpur finished second. Organising committee chairman Udayraje Shirke, Prakash Dhole, Arvind Gavai, Purushottam Pant and others were present at the press conference.