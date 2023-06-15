State shooting event from June 23

Shooters of all age groups of the State will participate in the three-day competition in rifle and pistol categories, informs a press release issued by president of the association Dr Sharda Naidu. Supervisors of Maharashtra Rifle Association will be present for the successful conduct of the competition. The competition will be open to women and men shooters in sub-junior, youth, junior and senior categories in 10m air rifle and pistol categories. Apart from this, Open Sight Rifle for 19 years group and ‘Fun Shooting’ competition for amateurs have alsobeen organised. Those shooters who havenot completed 16 years ofage on June 22, 2023 willbe included in the sub-junior category. The first threewinners in each categorywill be awarded cash prizesof Rs 5,000, Rs 3000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The Champion of Champions player will beawarded a cash prize of Rs11,000 each in both the groups.Players can register their participation with Shashank Chauhan, Nitin Gohane. For more informationcontact the website contact@vidarbhaadventureassociation.com.