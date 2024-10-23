States Rapid and Blitz Ches sTourney on OCt 26, 27

The event is being organised for selection of Maharashtra team for participation in the National Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship to be organised later this year.

An organizing committee headed by former MLC Girish Vyas, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, is working for the success of the event. Currently 100 players have already enrolled for the rapid event and 57 have enrolled for blitz Event.

Cash prizes worth Rs. 72000 (Rs. 36000 for rapid and Rs. 36000 for blitz) are at stake. In addition, the organisers have decided to award trophies to top three finishers of Under-7,9,11,13 and 15 age group as well veteran group. Chairman Raisoni Group Sunil Raisoni and director Dr. Vivek Kapoor have extended their best wishes for the successful conduction of the event.