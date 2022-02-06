'Suryanamaskar helps in leading healthy life'

Nagpur, Feb6

Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavashi said Suryanamaskar makes one's body flexible and can also improve the game. Apart from it, Suryanamaskar helps in leading a healthy life.

He was speaking during the mass Suryanamaskar programme jointly orgnaised by Krida Bharti Nagpur, Ambazari Jal Sanrakshan vs Sanvardhan Samiti, Shark Aquatic Sporting Association and Tiger Group of Adventure at Ambazari Lake.

The swmmers performed Suryanamaskar on the banks of Ambazari Lake on Sunday morning as a part of India's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Joint secretary of Krida Bharti Prasanna Hardas presided over the function. In his presidential address he appealed to the individuals to perform yoga with a view to release the stress.

Around 120 swimmers from the city participated in the event. Yogacharya Dr Haribhau Bawaskar spoke on the importance of Suryanamaskar in the life. Swimmers Rishika Bodele, physically-impaired Ishwari Pande, Pranav Lohale, Vilas Phale were felicitated on the occasion. Ishwari Pande performed Matyasan in the water of lake. She was floating on the water for one hour. Bhojraj Meshram, Shekhar Sathe, Babulal Kumre were also honoured on the occasion. Sanjay Batwe conducted the proceedings while NeeravPandya made introductory remarks. Shankar Ashtankar proposed a vote of thanks.