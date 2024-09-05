Tanha Pola celebrated at Prerna

Prerna Little Flower celebrated Tanha Pola with zeal and enthusiasm. Children in farmer and Maharashtrian attire looked gorgeous and brought decorated bulls. An act to show the farmers hard work in field, was presented by teachers. Based on the decoration of the wooden models of Nandi prizes were given to the best decorated bulls. An enthusiastic raising of the slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" was heard resounding the premises.