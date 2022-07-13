Trials for state athletics meet on July 19, 20

Nagpur, July 13

Nagpur District Athletics Association in association with Dream Planners is organising the selection trials for Under-14, Under-16, Under-18 and under-20 boys and girls to select the district team for the state championship at Division Sports Complex, Mankapur on July 19 and 20.

The concerned clubs, schools, colleges and clubs have been asked to send the athletes' entries on email entryndaanag@gmail.com till July 15 by 6 p.m. The bib number would be distributed to the athletes at Subhedar Hall of RTM Nagpur University on July 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The selection panel include chairman Jitendra Ghordadekar, former international athlete Monika Raut, Kamlesh Hinge, Umakant Sangole, Dr Brij Mohan Rawat, Amit Thakur and Ramchandra Wani.

National-level athletes like Bhavyashree Mahalle, Mitali, Bhoyar, Om Itkalwar, Neha Dhabale, Sagar Tiwari, Sanvi Pathak are participating in the meet.

The organising committee led by Dr Sanjay Choudhary includes NDAA vice president Nagesh Sahare, Vaishali Fating, Dr Aditya Soni, Dr Vivekanand Singh, Dr Shriram Aglawe.

Ramchandran Wani is the convener of the meet whereas Dr Sharad Suryavanshi is the organising secretary. For more details interested can contact of Ramchandra Wani on mobile no. 9579374554.