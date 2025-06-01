Umai bags triple crown, Akshat triumph

In the women's singles final, Umai defeated Nandani Pramod Singh 21-8, 21-14. Then she added another feather to her crown claiming the Under-15 girls singles title. She overcame Jiya Wahane 21-8, 21-11 to lift the crown. Continuing her winning streak, Umai won Under-17 girls singles title defeating Jaya Wahane, , 21-17 21-15 . Akshar Sharma won men's singles title defeating Hridayawant Singh Rathore 23-21, 21-16.

Chief General Manager, BrahMos Aerospace, Nagpur Brigadier SP Singh was the chief guest of prize distribution function. Shrikant Tirpude (CGM & Zonal Head, IDBI Bank Ltd. Nagpur Zone), Akhilesh Mishra (GM & Deputy Zonal Head, IDBI Bank Ltd. Nagpur Zone),Ramnek (DGM Retail Collection Department, IDBI Bank Ltd. Nagpur Zone),Madhu Pathania, Dr. Mrunalini Naik (Project Director, Raisoni Foundation), Kundatai Vijaykar (President, NDBA), Mangesh Kashikar (Secretary, NDBA), Gurdeep Singh Arora (EC Member, NDBA), Madhavi Kashikar Hedaoo (Secretary, Coaching, NDBA), Aditya Galande (Tournament Referee) were present on the occasion.

Important results (all finals)

Men's singles: Akshat Sharma bt Hridayawant Singh Rathore 23-21, 21-16

Women's singles: Umai Vijay Dhumal bt Nandani Pramod Singh 21-8, 21-14 .

Men's doubles: Harshwardhan Tandulkar and Janmajay Kachalia bt Animesh Srivastava and Sriramamurthy Cherukuri 21-8, 23-21 .

Mixed doubles: Akshat Sharma and Nikita Pandhare bt Bharat Dhapodkar and Priya Bharadwaj, , w.o..

U-19 boys singles: Vihan Nikhil Thakre, bt Ayaan Sagar Tamhan 16-21, 21-14, 21-16 .

U-19 girls singles: Advika Mahesh Dambhare bt Anshika Ankur Jain12-21, 21-15, 21-1 .

U-11 boys singles: Rudra Amit Saoji bt Ishan Chittodsingh Patil 16-21 21-11 21-15

U-11 girls singles: Alankrita Amol Wasulkar bt Chinmayi Prasanna Dapurkar 21-16, 21-14

U-13 boys singles: Vedang Vijendra Singh bt Shourya Vinod Gondule 21-19, 21-16 .

U-13 girls singles: Ria Chandrashekhar Kapse bt Bhaavi Ashutosh Kedarpawar, , 21-17 21-7 .

U-15 boys singles: Mudit Anand Dangra bt Chinmay Chaudhary 14-21, 21-11 21-17 .

U-15 girls singles: Umai Vijay Dhumal bt Jiya Wahane 21-8, 21-11 .

U-17 boys singles: Manthan Keshav Binekar bt Adiv Soporee 16-21, 21-12, 21-9 .

U-17 girls singles: Umai Vijay Dhuma bt Jiya Wahane, , 21-17 21-15 .