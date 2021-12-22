Vidarbha concede lead to Jharkhand

Vidarbha conceded first-innings lead to Jharkhand on the third day of Cooch Behar Trophy match at DY Patil Academy, Pune here on Monday.in response to Vidarbha's first innings total of 397, Jharkhand made 419 at stumps and thus were leading by 22 runs. Sharandeep Singh (128, 284b, 17x4) and Robin Minz (116, 167 b, 15x4, 3x6) slammed fabulous centuries and enabled Jharkhand to take the crucial lead. Opener Himanshu Gupta (31), and Himanshu (21) were other scorers. For Vidarbhha, Sanjyot Bhagwat (3 for 80) was the main wicket-taker.

Yatharth Javery, Tejas Soni and Gauran Farde were chipped in with one wicket each.