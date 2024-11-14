Vidarbha face uphill task against Andhra

BRIEF SCORES

Andhra 1st innings: 619/9 decl in 162 overs (Varun Satwik 118, M Yuvan 52, Gotham Reddy 208 not out, K Revanth 59, N Rajesh 44; Sankar Chavate 2/99, Aditya Titarmare 2/106)

Vidarbha 1st innings: 38/2 in 15 overs

Match situation: Vidarbha trail by 578 runs