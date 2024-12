Vidarbha go down fighting to Hyderabad

Vidarbha innings lacked momentum as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Shivam Deshmukh top-scored with 57. Varun Bisht (45) and Harsh Dubey (38) contributed useful runs but Vidarbha were bowled out for 219 in 43 overs. It wasVidarbha's first loss in the tournament after two successive victories.

BRIEF SCORES

Hyderabad: 313/5 in 50 overs (K. Himateja 164 not out, Mayank Gupta 58, Sathwik Reddy 41; Praful Hinge 2/61)

Vidarbha : 219 all out in 43 overs (Shivam Deshmukh 57, Varun Bisht 45, Harsh Dubey 38; Ruthik Yadav 2/28, Saketh Dhatrak 2/31)

Result: Hyderabad won by 94 runs