Vidarbha lose to MP by 34 runs

Batting first Madhya Pradesh scored 339 for nine in 50 overs. Their middle order batsman Aniket Verma hammered 103 in 81 balls hitting 11 boundaries and three sixes.

Captain Akshat Raghuwanshi ably supported him by scoring 76 in 75 balls with the help of six boundaries and three sixes. Opener Rahul Chandrol (36) and Goutam Joshi ( 32) were other main scorers.

Vidatbha utilised eight bowlers but they failed to control the MP batter. Rahul Dongaarwar (3 for 77) was the main wicket-taker. Tejas Soini got two for 86.

In reply, Aryan Pandey claimed five-wicket haul conceding 43 runs as Vidarbha lost their wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 304 in 48.1 overs. Opener Prerit Agrawal slammed 70 in 73 balls hitting six fours and three sixes. Aman Mokhade (60, 66b, 3x4, 1x6) and Mandar Mahale (69, 63b, 5x4, 2x6) too scored half-centuries but in vain.

For Madhya Pradesh, Aryan Pandey was ably supported by Ishan Afridi who got two for 58.

Brief scores

Madhya Pradesh 338 for nine in 50 overs (Aniket Verma 103, Akshat Raghuwanshi 76, Rahul Chandrol 36, Rahul Dongarwar 2 for 77, Tejas Soni 2 for 86)

Vidarbha: 304 all out in 48.1 overs (Prerit Agrawal 70, Mandr Mahale 69, Aman Mokhade 60 Aniket Pandey 5 for 43)