Vidarbha lose to UP by 44 runs

Batting first UP scored 192 all out in 46.1 overs. Lading from the front captain Mohammad Amaan scored 69 in 93 balls hitting five boundaries. Prior to him, Openr Yashu Pradhan played a brilliant knock of (62, 79b, 7x4, 2x6).

For Vidarbha, Sanyog Bhagwat claimed four wickets for 30 runs whereas Pratham Maheshwari and Atharva Babhulgaonkar got two each.

In reply, Vidarbha lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 148 in 40.4 overs. Shree Choudhary (45, 85b, 5x4) held the fort till the end but didn't get support from fom other end. Taildnder Pratham MAheshwari (26, 27b, 2x4, 2x6) Aditya Ahuja (21, 22b, 3x4) tried their best but in vain.

For UP, Kishan Kumar Singh (4 for 31) was the most successful bowlers. Asif Ali and Parv Singh were chipped in with two wickets each.