Vidarbha make shaky start,lose to Delhi by 5 wickets

The failure of Vidarbha top order batsmen to convert the start into a big knock was the main reason behind defeat.

Delhi won the toss and elected to field first.t Vidarbha could able to score 207 in 47.2 overs. Opener Atharva Taide (20, 36b, 4x4) and formmer skipper Faiz Fazal (19, 30b, 3x4) played out a crucial first hour and added 39 run for first wicket partnership. When Taide looked settled, Navdeep Saini clean-bowled him. Vidarbha lost second wicket in the form of Faiz Fazal when 56 runs were on board. Lalit YAdav trapped him in front of stumps. After bot the openers returned to the pavilion experienced Ganesh Satish (45, 74b, 5x4) and skipper Akshay Wadkar (29, 38b, 3x4, 1x6) played sensible and developed a good partnership by rotating the strike. They added 63 run partnerhsip for third wicket before Pradeep Sangwan dismissed Wadkar with 119 runs on board. When Saitsh was five runs short of half century Shivank Vashisth got rid of him. Apoorva Wannkhade (37, 47b, 1x4) and Akshay Karnewar (15, 26b, 1x4) helped Vidarbha to cross 200-run mark.

For Delhi, pacer Ishant Sharma (3 for 24) and Navdeep Saini (3 for 64) shared six wickets between them. Shivank Vashisth got two for 39.

In reply Delhi achieved the target losing five wickets in 44.5 overs. Shikhar Dhawan who will captain the national side in the three-games in New Zealand later this month played a captain's knock of 47 in 64 balls hitting five boundaries and one six. He made 62 run partnership for the second wicket with Yash Dhull (37, 27b, 5x4, 1x6). Lalit Yadav remained not out on 56 in 73 balls hitting four boundaries and two sixes. Vidarbha conceded as many as 26 extras including 16 wides.

For Vidarbha, Akshay Karnewar (2 for 43) and Aditya Sarvate (2 for 29) got two wickets each while Umesh Yadav got one for 45.

Vidarbha will play their next match against Karnataka on Sunday.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 207 all out in 47.2 overs (Ganesh Satish 45; Apoorv Wankhade 37, Atharva Taide 20, Ishant Sharma 3/24, Navdeep Saini 3/64). Delhi 208/5 in 44.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 47, Lalit Yadav 56 not out, Akshay Karnewar 2 for 43, Aditya Sarvate 2 for 29).

Result: Delhi won by five wickets.