Vidarbha retain same squad for Hazare Trophy QF

Led by Atharva Taide, Vidarbha qualified for the knock-out phase of the tournament as Group B toppers with 20 points. They will be hoping to beat Karnataka, which finished second in Group C, for a place in the semi-final.

Team: Atharva Taide (captain), Akshay Wadkar (wk), Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Shubham Dubey, R. Sanjay, . Mohit Kale, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey, Yash Kadam, Aman Mokhade, Nachiket Bhute,

Rajneesh Gurbani, Yash Thakur and Umesh Yadav.

Stand-byes: Siddhesh Wath (wk), Yash Rathod, Aditya Thakare, Parth Rekhade and Danish Malewar

Coach: Usman Ghani, Asst Coach: Atul Ranade, Trainer: Yuvraj Singh Dasondhi, Physio: Nitin Khurana, Video Analyst: Ajinkya Sawale, Masseur: Raajsingh Chandel and Manager: Shirish Joshi

Fixtures

9/12/23: PQF 1: Bengal vs Gujarat

9/12/23: PQF 2: Kerala vs Maharashtra

11/12/23: QF 1: Haryana vs PQF 1 Winner

11/12/23: QF 2: Rajasthan vs PQF 2 Winner

11/12/23: QF 3: Vidarbha vs Karnataka

11/12/23: QF 4: Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu

13/12/23: SF 1: QF 1 Winner vs QF 4 Winner

14/12/23: SF 2: QF 2 Winner vs QF 3 Winner

16/12/23: Final: SF1 Winner vs SF 2 Winner