Vidarbha thrash J'hand by ten wickets

In reply, skipper Atharva Taide blazed his way to an unbeaten 70 off 46 balls, hitting 10 boundaries and six, while Akshay Wadkar contributed an unbeaten 33 as Vidarbha chased down the target in only 13.4 overs to boost the net run-rate.

Vidarbha sit comfortably at the top of Group B table with 16 points and a net run-rate of 2.490. They play Chhattisgarh next on December 1 with matches against Hyderabad and Services to follow.

BRIEF SCORES

Jharkhand: 107 all out in 33.1 overs (Anukul Roy 25; Yash Thakur 3/27, Darshan Nalkande 2/16, Akshay Karnewar 2/16)

Vidarbha 111/0 in 13.4 overs (Atharva Taide 70 n.o., Akshay Wadkar 33 n.o.

Result: Vidarbha won by 10 wkts