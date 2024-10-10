Vidarbha to start campaign against Andhra

Under the leadership of wicketkeeper batter Akshay Wadkar Vidarbha would like to make the positive start on the home turf and for that they have weapons in their armery. Though Vidarbha will miss the services of opening batter Dhruv Shorey who missing the first game due to medical issue, they have youngsters like Aman Mokhade or Danish Malewar who can open with vice captain lede-handed Atharva Taide. Experienced Karun Nair, Wadkar himself, Yash Rathod make the batting line up strong. As far as bowlers are concerned, Indian speedsters Umesh Yadav and Aditya Thakare will be the pace options. Vidarbha may go with three spinners and in such situaiton, left arm spinner Harsh Dubey, offie Akshay Wakhare and all rounder Akshay Karnewar will be seen in action. Atharva Taide and Aditya Thakare after their poor show in the recently held Duleep Trophy would like to regain the confidence. As far as Andhra is concerned, their skipper Ricky Bhui is in temendous form after scoring two centuries for India D (119 * against India B

and 113 against India A) in the Duleep Trophy. Secondly the Andhra team got a boost with top batters like Hanuma Vihari and Srikar Bharat in the team.

We are looking to go one step ahead: Ghani

Vidarbha coach Usman Ghani while talking to media persons ahead of the match said last season is history and this season they are prepared well and looking to go one step ahead.

Ghani said, considering the conditions the final eleven decided on the match day morning. At the same time he also hinted that there may be a couple of debuts.

" The track look and all are raring to go and eager to deliver their best. The opponents are also a good side. We will have a good match", said Ghani.

Squads (from)

Akshay Wadkar (Captain & WK), Atharva Taide (Vice-Captain), Aman Mokhade, Yash RathodHarsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Shubham Kapse, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath (WK), Praful Hinge, Danish Malewar, Umesh Yadav, Mandar Mahale and Karun Nair

Andhra Pradesh: Ricky Bhui (C), Shaikh Rasheed (vc), KS Bharat (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Maheep Kumar, Vamsi Krishna (wk), Abishek Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Ashwin Hebbar, CH Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju, A Lalith Mohan, G Manish, T Vijay, M Hemanth Reddy