Vidarbha U-14 boys off to a flying start

Hitesh propelled Vidarbha into a big win by scoring three goals Himanshu ably supported him by scoring two and Kunal scored one. In another match Maharashtra defeated Madhya Pradesh 1-0.

Earlier Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi inaugurated the tournament. NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar presided over the function. Secretary of Indian Mini Football Association Wasiullah Khan, CEO of Superior Dream Sanjeev Garg and Manish Lanjewar, president of Vidarbha Mini Football Association Ajay Hiwarkar, secretary Rajkumar Kaithw, Pravin Manwatkar, Ajay Sontakke and others were also present on the occasion.

Treasurer Priyanka Mahalle, Rajendra Soudagar, Anita Wahane, Rajesh Kaithwas, Ashish Dongore, Pravin Baradiya and others are working hard for success of the tournament.