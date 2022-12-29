Vidarbha women's dream run ends, Lose to Railways by nine wickets,

Nagpur,Nov 3

The dream run of Vidarbha came to an end as they lost to strong Railways by nine wickets in the semi-final of the Senior Women Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament at Chinnaswmy Stadium in Bangalore on Thursday.

Railways won the toss and elected to field first. Vidarbha lost their wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 87 for 8 in 20 overs. Only middle-order baswoman Bharti Fulmali (20, 25b, 2x4) and skipper Disha Kasat (13, 22b, 14) showed resistance and made 25 run partnership for the fifth wicket. Rest of the batswomen failed to deliver. Reena Paul remained not out on 12 whereas opener S Dharne contributed 11.

For Railways, Indian player Sneh Rana ( 3 for 19) was the main wicket taker whereas Poona Yadav got two for 18.

In reply, Railways achieved the target in 15.4 overs losing just one wicket. After opener S Meghana returned to the pavilion of duck, Nuzhat Parween (44, 50b, 4x4) and captain Mona (35, 44b, 2x4) completed the formalities.

Railways will play the final against Bengal on November 5.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 87 for 8 in 20 overs (Bharti Fulmali 20, Disha Kasat 13,Sneh Rana 3 for 19, Poonam Yadav 2 for 18)

Railways: 88 for 1 in 15.4 overs (Nuzhat Parween 44 not out, Mona 35 not out, Komal Zanzad 1 for 20)

Result: Railways won by nine wickets