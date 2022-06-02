Yadav, Nazir in Indian disabled cricket team

City's specially-abled cricketer Vinay Yadav and Aloka’s Nazir Sheikh have been selected in the Indian disabled cricket team for the Nepal tour.

The Indian disabled team will play T20 matches against Nepal in Katmandu from June 10. Both the cricketers are members of The Maharashtra State Cricket Association for Disabled. Both were selected on the basis of their excellent performance during the recent tournaments, informs President, The Maharashtra State Cricket Association for Disabled Uttam Mishra,.President, Vidarbha Cricket Association Adwait Manohar, VCA secretary Hemant Gandhi, joint secretary Sharad Padhye, , Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee VIjay Munishwar; deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil, Central Railway DRM Richa Khare, NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, Girish Nagbhidkar; Milind Ghormade; Anil Sawant, Nutan Umredkar; Pawan Sahare; Sachin Thombre; Anil Kotangale; Anil Bobarde and others congratulated both players on their selection into Indian disabled cricket teamand wished them luck.