Yash claims five as Vidarbha take lead

In the match being played at the VCA ground in Kalamna, MP were all out at 348 runs in reply to Vidarbha's 363 runs in the first innings. Left-arm spin bowler Yash bowled nine maidens in his spell of 34 overs and took five wickets for 78 runs. At stumps, Vidarbha scored 20 runs without loss in their second innings, which has increased their total lead to 35 runs.

Earlier, MP started the day at 125 for four. Manal Chauhan (70) and Rudransh Singh (68) completed half-centuries. They made a century partnership of 104 runs for the fifth wicket to take MP past the 200-run mark. Vidarbha captain Devansh Thakkar broke this partnership by trapping Rudransh leg before wicket while Manal was dismissed by Sanskar Chavte, taking MP's score to 255 for six. After this, Yash dismissed MP's tail-enders and gave Vidarbha a lead in the first innings.

Brief Scores (Day 3)

Vidarbha (1st innings): 363

MP (1st innings): 348/10 in 129 overs (Manal Chauhan 70, Rudransh Singh 68, Akshat Dwivedi 74*; Yash Titre 5/78, Sanskar Chawate 2/57, Devansh Thakkar 2/115). Vidarbha (2nd innings): 20/0 in 10 overs.