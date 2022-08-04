Young Haiders drub Cosmo 5-1

Nagpur, July 4

In a high-scoring match, Young Haiders drubbed Cosmo FC 5-1 in the ongoing Aai Kusum Sahare Memorial Football Tournament at Reshimbagh ground here on Thursday.

Soloman played an important role in Young Haider's victory by scoring two goals in the 27thand 44th minutes. Altamash Ansari ( 26th min), Salman Ameen (33rd min) and Nishit Ahemad (46th min) were other goal scorers. For Cosmo FC, Ziya Quazi committed a blunder by scoring own goal . In the second match, Haji Sharuk FC Ansar Nagar blanked sangam FC2-0. Haji Sharuk were leading by 1-0 in the first half. Wakeel Ahmed put them ahead in the 12th minute. After a change of ends, Rehman increased the lead 2-0.

Shiv Shivam Telangkhedi overcame Young Haider Junior 4-2. For Telangkhhedioutfit, Nishant Chaudhari, Abhinav Jichkar,Shantanu Jichkar, Shantanu Deshmukh and Gaurav Ratnapurna scored the goals. For the opponents, Siraj Ahmed and Raqeeb Ansari found the net.

Fen Sixteern, Mangalwari drubbed Bhandara FC 7-6 via tie-breaker. The score was equalised 1-1 during the regulation time. Kunal Tundam scored the goal for Mangalwari team in the 35th minute. In the 48th minute, Sahil Chawre restored parity.

Intie breaker, Shubham Chawrasiya, Sunit Unate, Kunal Tumdamm, Pranay Sangode, Shanu Chawala and Yash Bandelu scored the goals. For Bhandara, Chetan Katakwar, Sahil Chopde, Sahil Chaware, Vikrant Sidhan and Deshant Makeswar converted the spot kicks.

Avinash FC defeated KatolFC 2-0. Sabastin Wilson(10th min) and Himanshu Raut (49th min) scored one goal each for the winners. ZeharaFC recorded 2-1 victory over Haji Shakil FC.