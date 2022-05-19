Youth Run and Marathon on May 22

Nagpur, May19

The five-kms youth run and 10 kms, 5 kms and 3 kms marathon under the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav will be held on May 22 ( Sunday). The runs will be flagged off from Yashwant Stadium. Those interested in youth runs can register themselves at http://yuvadaud.khasdarkridamahotsav.com/#/

The marathon races in all three categories will begin at 5 am before youth run.

The men’s 10 kms and 5kms women’s marathon winner will get Rs 21,000 while the runners-up will get Rs 19,000. The third placed finishers in both the categories will get Rs 17,000. Top 10 finishers will get cash prizes. More details can be had from Sachin Deshmukh, Jitendra Ghordadekar or Ram Wani.