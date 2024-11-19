Businesses In Nashik Offer 10%-20% Discount for Casting Voters in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

In an effort to encourage greater participation in the Assembly elections, numerous organizations, businesses, and social groups have stepped forward with innovative initiatives. One of the standout campaigns includes offering discounts to voters who cast their ballots. Shoppers and diners can show their inked finger between November 20 and 22 to avail of discounts ranging from 10% to 20% at select establishments.

This incentive is part of a broader strategy to tackle the issue of low voter turnout, which has been a concern in past elections, including the Lok Sabha polls. To address this, the government has declared Wednesday, November 20, a public holiday, ensuring that citizens have ample time to exercise their democratic right. Unlike previous elections, this holiday is a standalone weekday, reducing the temptation for voters to turn it into a long weekend getaway.

Additionally, well-known personalities, including social workers, entrepreneurs, and athletes, are actively using social media platforms to urge people to vote. Their goal is to inspire voters and emphasize the importance of participating in the democratic process.

The Assembly elections have also seen an increase in awareness campaigns organized by various professional and social groups. These efforts aim to create a sense of responsibility and highlight the power of each vote in shaping the future.

Such initiatives reflect a collective push to ensure higher voter participation and underscore the importance of making every vote count.