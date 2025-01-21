Chhagan Bhujbal on Nashik Guardian Minister Row: ‘You Won’t Get Everything You Ask For'

The controversy within the grand alliance over the guardian minister post remains unresolved, placing embarrassment on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis due to the postponed appointments for Nashik and Raigad. Disputes arose over Shiv Sena's Dada Bhuse and the influence of the Nationalist Ajit Pawar group in Nashik, leading to objections from both parties. Consequently, it has been suggested that the BJP's acquisition of the guardian minister post is now delayed. NCP leader and former Nashik guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal has responded to this ongoing situation.

"I am not in the cabinet. Therefore, I do not know what is going on regarding the guardian minister post, who is asking for what. It is not possible to get everything that is asked for. The guardian minister post must have been stayed because there must have been some internal problem. A solution will be found soon," Chhagan Bhujbal has said.

The issue has been resolved as Minister Girish Mahajan's name has appeared in the list announced for hoisting the flag on Republic Day, for which the work of publishing all the district administration pamphlets has started. However, in the meantime, if another guardian minister is announced, the question of how to include his name in the pamphlet is being raised before the administration. This is also interpreted to mean that this issue will not be resolved until the 26th.

Meanwhile, "School Education Minister Dada Bhuse's working method is different. Everyone has been watching his ongoing efforts to change the education system since day one. We had expectations about his guardian ministership, but Nashikkars will get good news soon," Shiv Sena district chief Ajay Boraste has expressed hope.