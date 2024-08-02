Ganpati Festival 2024: NMC to Distribute Free Shadu Mati for Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols

As Ganesh Utsav approaches, preparations are underway by various mandals and the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) to ensure a successful celebration. In an effort to encourage an eco-friendly festival, the NMC will distribute shadu mati (natural clay) at no cost to residents of Nashik, enabling them to craft their own Ganesh idols.

NMC has urged citizens to use only shadu mati idols and perform visarjan (idol immersion) at home to prevent water pollution. The corporation will procure 100 tons of shadu mati, which will be distributed across six divisions for households and mandals at no cost.

This initiative aligns with guidance from the High Court, addressing concerns over less rainfall, pollution, and environmental imbalance in Nashik. To spread awareness about eco-friendly practices during Ganesh Utsav, NMC will place hoardings about the free distribution of shadu mati throughout the city. Additionally, NMC staff will personally visit Ganesh idol makers to educate them on the benefits of using shadu mati.

NMC will also conduct visits to schools to educate students about celebrating an eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav. The goal is to instill the importance of environmental conservation from a young age.

By providing free shadu mati and promoting eco-friendly practices, NMC aims to reduce pollution and encourage a more sustainable celebration of Ganesh Utsav. The initiative reflects the corporation's commitment to protecting the environment while maintaining the cultural and religious significance of the festival.

Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and contribute to a cleaner, greener Nashik during this year's Ganesh Utsav.

