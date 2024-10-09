Mahavitaran Launches Abhay Yojana 2024 to Waive Arrears for Disconnected Customers

Mahavitaran has introduced the Abhay Yojana 2024, aimed at customers with overdue electricity bills whose connections were permanently disconnected. Under this scheme, if the outstanding amount is paid in one lump sum, the interest on the arrears and late fees will be waived. The scheme is available from September 1 to November 30, 2024, offering a chance for consumers to clear their dues and regain electricity connections.

So far, 3,319 electricity consumers in the Nashik Circle have applied for the scheme. Out of these, 2,771 consumers have received a full exemption from arrears by paying a total of ₹2.22 crore. This scheme covers residential, commercial, and industrial consumers whose connections were disconnected due to non-payment by March 31, 2024. However, agricultural consumers are not eligible.

In Nashik Circle, 1,416 consumers out of 1,624 applicants have paid ₹91 lakh, while in Malegaon, 308 out of 389 applicants have cleared ₹28 lakh in dues. In Ahmednagar, 1,047 consumers have paid ₹1.02 crore out of 1,306 applicants.

Under this scheme, consumers can pay 30% of the original bill upfront and the remaining 70% in six installments. Those who clear the full amount in one payment will receive a 10% discount for low-pressure users (like residential and commercial), while high-pressure industrial and commercial consumers will get a 5% discount.

Eligible consumers can apply for the Abhay Yojana through Mahavitaran’s website or mobile app. They can also contact the toll-free numbers for more information. Once the payment is made, consumers can restore their electricity connection or apply for a new connection at the same address.

Mahavitaran has urged consumers to take advantage of this scheme to become free of arrears and avoid legal action.