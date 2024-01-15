“In the next three months, Modi will become the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time and India will soon become the third largest economy in the world. We will organise a grand Kumbh Mela in Nashik,” Thakur added, expressing confidence that India would definitely host the Olympics in the near future.

Youngsters from various states dressed in their traditional attire showcased their culture through various performances. The beats played by Nashik's famous Dhol Pathak resonated across the ground. Cadets of the National Cadet Corps performed a march-past in front of the dignitaries. This was followed by gymnastics, mallakhamb and dance performances.

During his speech, Modi highlighted the achievements of the country in the last 10 years, which included India becoming a major manufacturing hub, increase in startups in the country, successful space missions and India making it to the list of the top five economies in the world.

The Prime Minister said, “It's my honour that I am in Nashik on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. I express my best wishes to everyone on the occasion of National Youth Day. I believe our youth has contributed a lot in the development of this county and they will continue their efforts in the future as well. Many great personalities had made efforts in the past for the country, and now it's the responsibility of the youth to follow in their footsteps. I trust our youngsters. Today, we are making a mark in every sector, including manufacturing, innovation, space programmes, filing patents and others, just because of our youngsters. We are leading from the front in various sectors.” Modi urged everyone to clean temples across the country.