Nashik: As Prices Soar, Over 1,000 kg of Garlic Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh Stolen From Panchvati Area

Amid rising garlic prices, thieves have struck a market in Nashik’s Panchvati area, stealing 1,120 kg of garlic valued at around ₹3.5 lakh. The theft involved 22 gunny bags filled with garlic, a commodity currently priced between ₹350-450 per kg in local markets. With such high rates, traders have been stockpiling garlic, but this has unfortunately drawn criminal attention.

Reports indicate that thieves bypassed security guards to access storage areas and make off with the valuable goods. The incident has heightened concerns among local traders, as it marks another instance of market theft in the Panchwati area. Traders are now demanding that the market committee take stronger action to prevent such incidents, with appeals for better security systems and round-the-clock monitoring.

As garlic prices continue to soar, the market’s vulnerability to theft has become a growing issue, with traders worried about the safety of their stored goods. Local trade associations are pushing for immediate security improvements to protect their commodities and curb the recent spike in thefts.