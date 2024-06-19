Nashik Farmers Displeased with Government-Imposed Changes in NAFED's Onion Pricing Rules

The recent decision by NAFED to centralize onion pricing in Delhi has sparked discontent among farmers in Nashik. Previously, local agencies had the authority to set onion rates, but a new directive has shifted this responsibility to Delhi, frustrating local farmers. Despite a recent increase to Rs 2555 per quintal, up from Rs 2105, farmers in Nashik's APMC are fetching significantly higher prices ranging from Rs 2800 to 3000 per quintal. This disparity has left farmers unwilling to sell their produce to NAFED and NCCF, even as these agencies aim to procure 5 lakh tonnes of onions.

Bharat Dighole, President of the Maharashtra Onion Producers Farmers Association, voiced strong opposition, highlighting that the centralized pricing system fails to benefit farmers. He emphasized that local auction prices far exceed the rates offered by NAFED, leading to reluctance among farmers to participate in government procurement schemes. The situation underscores the disconnect between government policy and ground realities in agricultural markets. Despite assurances of improved procurement processes, farmers' interests are being sidelined by lower-than-market rates set from Delhi. In conclusion, the shift in onion pricing rules by NAFED has not only failed to appease farmers in Nashik but has exacerbated tensions due to the significant price differential between local markets and government-set rates.

