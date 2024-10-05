Nashik: Investor Duped of Rs 17.5 Lakh by Female Broker Promising High Returns in Share Trading

In a case of financial fraud, an investor from Nashik was cheated of Rs 17.5 lakh by a female broker who promised high profits through share trading. A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by Mr. Nikam, a resident of Adgaon, the scam began in August when he received a link on his mobile about a shares company. He joined the group linked to the company, where a woman named Joshi shared a portfolio of various companies' shares, promising Nikam that he could earn extra profits by trading in the share market.

Joshi provided detailed information about how the share prices had increased over a few days after purchase, convincing Nikam that trading was profitable. Trusting her, Nikam expressed interest in trading. The woman then provided different bank account numbers for payments, claiming they were for buying shares in various companies.

After Nikam transferred the money, Joshi informed him about the profits he had supposedly made, further persuading him to invest more money for higher returns. However, when Nikam asked to withdraw his profit, Joshi told him to invest even more to make larger profits.

Growing suspicious, Nikam consulted his relatives, who helped him realize he had been duped. He then approached the Cyber Police, who are now investigating the case.