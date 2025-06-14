Nashik Municipal Election Likely by Dec 2025–Jan 2026 as Govt Finalizes Ward, Reservation Plan

The wait for Nashik Municipal Corporation elections seems to be coming to an end. The State Urban Development Department has announced the schedule for finalizing the ward structure and reservation program, paving the way for the long-pending municipal polls. The actual election dates are likely to be declared by December 2025 or the first week of January 2026.

As per the new guidelines issued on June 10, the government has decided to retain the multi-member ward system introduced in 2022, where each ward will have four corporators. Accordingly, Nashik will continue with 31 wards, including 29 four-member wards and two three-member wards, totaling 122 corporators.

The ward boundary finalization will be completed by September 4, 2025, followed by the reservation process and finalization of the voter list by October. The revised schedule comes in response to a Supreme Court directive, which ordered that all pending civic body elections in Maharashtra be held within four months.

Municipal elections across 29 cities in the state, including Nashik, have been delayed for over three years, mainly due to legal issues related to OBC reservation and ward delimitation. This delay has impacted the functioning and infrastructure development in fast-growing cities like Nashik.

With this new order in place, the electoral process is expected to move forward smoothly, ensuring that citizens finally get their elected representatives in place after a long gap.