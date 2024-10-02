Nashik Police Arrest 4 in Failed Robbery, Office Boy Behind the Plot

Gangapur police successfully foiled a robbery attempt involving a group of men who attacked construction businessmen with knives. The investigation revealed that an office boy conspired with the gang to extort money from his employers.

The arrested suspects include Rohit Kishore Lohia, Viraj Kailas Kanade, Sanket Kishore Mandalik (from Kopargaon), Jayesh Chandrakumar Wagh (Pipeline Road), and Uday Rajendra Ghadge (Nashik). A minor was also involved, and the police have seized two motorcycles used in the crime.

The incident took place on August 17 around 8:30 PM in Mahatmanagar's water tank area. Construction contractor Deepak Ramu Khatale and his business associate, Shariq Shaikh, were on their way to their office in the Dak Seva Mandal Building when the attack occurred. While Jayesh Wagh, an office boy, was parking the car, a group of attackers assaulted Khatale and Shaikh. Despite the attack, the two businessmen managed to resist, though they were injured in the process.

Gangapur police took the case seriously and began their investigation. CCTV footage showed that Wagh, though present at the scene, did not help his employers. This raised suspicion, and a deeper investigation revealed his involvement in the conspiracy.

Further analysis and technical tracking identified the suspects from Nashik, Kopargaon, Shirdi, and Rahta. It was discovered that Wagh had connections with the gang members. The police apprehended Uday Ghadge in Nashik, and through Sanket Mandlik, they traced the other accomplices involved in the crime.

The Gangapur police arrested the suspects in Kopargaon, including two from Nashik, and seized motorcycles and weapons used in the robbery attempt.