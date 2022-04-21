Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey transferred over Azaan row

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday promoted or transferred around 40 senior police officers, including Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, in a major reshuffle. According to the Indian Express report, Pandey had announced that no one would be allowed to play bhajans or songs on loudspeakers within 15 minutes before and after the Azaan within 100 meters of any mosque. Pandey had also issued instructions to religious places in Nashik to get permission to use loudspeakers by May 3, failing which legal action would be taken against those violating the rule, including being detained by the police. The directions were in response to an ultimatum given by MNS President Raj Thackeray that there would be consequences if loudspeakers at mosques were not removed by May 3.

Along with this, Pandey had alleged a few days ago that some officers of the Revenue Department were in collusion with the land mafia. He faced criticism for making the issue public. Pandey was criticized by state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat for making the allegation in the media. Pandey has been appointed as Special Inspector General (Prevention of Atrocities on Women). Transfers and promotions were announced in several official orders. Jayant Naiknavare, Deputy Inspector General of Police (VIP Security), will now be the Nashik Police Commissioner in place of Pandey.