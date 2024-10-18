Nashik Police Conduct Major Crackdown on Illegal Gas Cylinder Trade, Seizing 180 Cylinders

In a major operation to curb the illegal sale of domestic gas cylinders, the Bhadrakali police raided two locations in the Ganjmal area of Nashik, seizing a total of 180 gas cylinders. This comes less than 24 hours after a similar crackdown in Panchvati, further exposing a growing black market for gas cylinders in the city. Two suspects have been detained as part of the investigation.

The accused, Naveed Akhtar Qazi (38) from Old Nashik and Shakir Mohammad Shah (25) from Devlali Village, were allegedly operating an illegal gas filling business. They were found storing both filled and empty Bharat Gas and HP Gas cylinders in a makeshift shed near a busy traffic signal in Ganjmal.

During the raid, the police seized:

13 filled Bharat Gas cylinders worth ₹26,000

69 filled HP Gas cylinders worth ₹69,000

12 empty gas cylinders worth ₹12,000

Additional equipment including electric pistons, weighing scales, and an iron stand used for the illegal refilling process.

The total value of the seized goods amounts to ₹2.64 lakh. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the broader network involved in the black market of domestic gas cylinders across Nashik. The police are determined to crack down on such illegal activities, ensuring public safety and the proper use of domestic gas supplies.

The operation highlights the need for stricter monitoring and enforcement to prevent illegal refilling businesses from flourishing in the city.