Nashik Police Nab Drug Trafficker After High-Speed Chase on Mumbai-Agra Highway; 28kg Ganja Seized (Watch Video)

Nashik Police, with a team of 25 personnel, including officers with eight police SUVs, chased down a drug trafficker on the Mumbai-Agra Highway, posing with 28kg ganja and trying to enter Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, January 7. The police pursued traffickers in a sedan for nearly one hour and managed to arrest one.

The incident occurred when four drug traffickers were attempting to run towards Mumbai after abandoning their car near the Chakradhar Swami temple in Adgaon. The pursuit between police and traffickers took place on Tuesday morning between 2 am and 3 am on the Mumbai-Agra Highway, between Adgaon and Dwarka.

⚡ High-Speed Chase in Nashik

🗓️ 7th Jan 2025

⏰ Between 2 AM & 3 AM | 1 Hour (Approx)

🚓 Our CR Mobiles on Chase: 8



A red MH 02 registered car in transit from Dhule to Navi Mumbai tried to breach our daily Adgaon Stop & Search Checkpoint.



बेकायदेशीर शस्त्रे, अंमली पदार्थ,… pic.twitter.com/kHJBfvk8Df — नाशिक शहर पोलीस - Nashik City Police (@nashikpolice) January 7, 2025

According to the Nashik Police post on X (formerly known as Twitter) said that a car with Maharashtra registered transit from Dhule to Navi Mumbai, and when they attempted to halt the car, they tried to breach the daily Adgaon stop and search checkpoint. Police suspected the car was carrying illegal items, and quickly, constable Bhaurao Gangurde alerted the control room. The driver, however, fled away with speed.

"8 CR mobiles (vehciles) of Nashik City Police swung into action and started a dramatic chase across the city. The suspect driver drove on main roads to avoid capture, but our teams managed to Using strategy, he was successfully captured without causing any harm to others," Police said in a post on X.

According to the TOI report, the pursuit began at Navva Mile, with a suspected car heading towards Dwarka, after seeing police vehicles, the car driver reversed it towards Amrutdham, then returned to the highway near KK Wagh College before turning towards the Chakradhar Swami Temple.

The suspects ultimately abandoned their vehicles near the temple and fled away, one from among them arrested by police. On searching inside the car, police found 28 kg of ganja.

"The entire team involved in the chase was felicitated by the Nashik City Police Commissioner. Special praise goes to Bhaurao Gangurde and Balkrishna Pawar, among the alert personnel who immediately started the chase..!," the police further in a post said.