Nashik Rains: Continuous Downpours Worsen Road Conditions and Traffic Issues in City

Heavy rainfall has severely impacted Nashik, worsening road conditions and causing significant traffic issues in various parts of the city. Since yesterday, Nashik has been experiencing continuous downpours, with last night alone recording 34.1 mm of rain. The city’s humidity levels also shot up to 95%, indicating the shift in weather patterns.

The rain continued into the morning and afternoon, disrupting daily routines across Nashik. Many areas faced severe waterlogging, making it difficult for motorists to commute. Key roads were flooded, and traffic jams were reported in several locations due to poor visibility and difficult driving conditions.

The city's drainage system struggled to cope with the surge of water, causing drains to overflow and further worsening road conditions. Potholes and uneven surfaces became hazardous for vehicles, making navigation particularly challenging for drivers on Nashik’s already damaged roads.

Adding to the city's woes, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds throughout the day. With the combination of bad weather and deteriorating road conditions, Nashik’s citizens are expected to continue to face difficulties resuming their regular routines.

As the rain persists, city authorities and citizens alike are bracing for more disruptions, with a strong likelihood of prolonged waterlogging and further traffic issues in the coming days.