Nashik Rains: Shivshahi Bus and Car Damaged After Roof Collapses at Sinnar Bus Stand Due to Heavy Rainfall ( Watch Video)

A part of the roof at the Sinnar bus station collapsed on Sunday afternoon during heavy rainfall, causing damage to a Shivshahi bus and a car parked nearby. Thankfully, there were no major injuries reported in the incident.

The incident took place around 3:30 pm, when sudden rainfall hit Sinnar and nearby areas. Over 250 passengers were present at the station at the time. A section of the roof above the platform meant for Nashik-bound buses suddenly gave way, sending debris crashing down on the parked vehicles.

The slab fell directly onto a Shivshahi bus (registration number MH09-EM-3575) which was operating on the Shirdi-Thane route. A car (MH03-DW-4348) parked beside the bus was also severely damaged.

Alert passengers and staff acted quickly and managed to evacuate people from the bus through the emergency exit just moments before the collapse. Thanks to their quick response, a major tragedy was averted.

The car driver is reported to have suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization. Meanwhile, both the bus and car have sustained considerable damage.

Roof Collapses at Sinnar Bus Stand Amid Heavy Rain; Shivshahi Bus, Car Damaged pic.twitter.com/n5ksczbHCl — Chitra Rajguru (@chitra_rajguru) May 26, 2025

Officials are assessing the cause of the collapse and are expected to inspect the safety of the remaining structure. Passengers and local residents have raised concerns about the maintenance of public transport facilities, especially during the monsoon season.