Nashik: Several Houses Collapse in Qazigarhi Near Ganga Ghat After Heavy Rainfall, No Casualties Reported ( Watch Video)

Several houses in the Qazigarhi area near Ganga Ghat have reportedly collapsed, posing significant danger to residents. According to sources, the collapse occurred around noon today following heavy rainfall on Friday night. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The houses belonging to Gulab Pardeshi, Alka Salunkhe, and Hrithik Dongre have collapsed.

An official from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) revealed that notices had been previously issued to vacate these old and unsafe structures. Qazigarhi is known for its precarious conditions, especially during the monsoon season. The collapse affected three to four houses in a row, with additional risks posed to a nearby cattle house. Witnesses noted that the cattle narrowly escaped harm during the incident.

Families residing in surrounding houses, including children, promptly evacuated as a precautionary measure. Approximately 75 to 100 families reside in Qazigarhi, facing recurring risks during every rainy season. Despite periodic notices from the corporation, little concrete action has been taken to ensure the safety or relocation of these families.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about the safety of residents in vulnerable areas like Qazigarhi, highlighting the urgent need for proactive measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.