Nashik Shocker: 36-Year-Old Man Dies After Tree Falls on His Two-Wheeler

In a heartbreaking incident on Wednesday, June 26, Tushar Raghunath Pawar, a 36-year-old worker, lost his life when a tree fell on him while he was riding his two-wheeler in the Pazar Talav area. The accident occurred at 7:30 p.m. as Pawar was traveling on his bike (MH 15 EF 4310) from Shivajinagar to Gangavarhe village. Upon receiving information about the accident, Senior Inspector Tripti Sonwane of Gangapur Police Station rushed to the scene. Pawar was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

This incident has once again highlighted the issue of dangerous trees in the area. Social activist Amol Patil has demanded immediate action from the municipal administration. "There are many dangerous trees in this area. We have been requesting the administration to audit and remove them, but our concerns are being ignored. As a result, we have now witnessed another death. A similar incident occurred a few days back when Popatrao Sonawane lost his life due to a tree fall," Patil said.

"We urge environmentalists not to oppose the cutting of trees where it is necessary and life-threatening. There are many open spaces in the city where trees can be planted. To stop such incidents, serious actions are needed," Patil added. Pawar was the sole breadwinner for his family, residing in Gangavarhe Gaon in a rented home with his wife, three children, and elderly parents. His three sons are aged 15, 11, and 7. His wife works as a household servant, while his father, aged 70, and his mother, aged 65, are unable to work. Pawar's untimely death has plunged his family into a tragic and precarious situation.

"This is a very sad and tragic incident for our family. He was the only earning member. Now, no one is there to earn bread and butter for his three kids and elderly parents. His wife is in deep shock and faces the challenge of surviving with three children and aged in-laws. We urge people to help this family, and we request the Nashik Municipal Corporation to give a job to his wife, considering her husband's death through a natural calamity," said Hiraman Pawar, Tushar's uncle.

The tragic death of Tushar Pawar, caused by the fall of a Gulmohar tree in the absence of heavy rain, underscores the urgent need for addressing the safety hazards posed by old and weak trees in the area. Residents of Shivajinagar and Satpur are expressing their sorrow and frustration over the lack of proactive measures to prevent such avoidable accidents.