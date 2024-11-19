Nashik: Six Arrested for Attacking Vehicles Near Katya Maruti Chowk

Nashik Police acted swiftly after receiving a tip-off about money-related activity at Katya Maruti Chowk late Monday night. On verification, the Panchvati Police found two individuals near Hatti Phul and registered a case. Along with this, a complaint was filed regarding damage caused to passing vehicles, including an Innova and a Scorpio, by unknown miscreants breaking their windows.

In this incident, six suspects have been identified and are now in police custody. They include Nikhil Ravikant Mishra, Prathamesh Kiran Srivastava, Laxman Kashinath Sable, Nilesh Somnath Gotarne, Avinash Pitambar Chaure, and Ankush Pandurang Bhujad.

As the assembly election campaigns wind down, the incidents at Katya Maruti Chowk and the significant cash seizure have created a buzz in the city. Authorities are intensifying their vigilance to ensure a fair and transparent election process.