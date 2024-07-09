Nashik Still Waiting for Heavy Rains Amid Red Alerts in Other Cities

Cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Ratnagiri are on red alert due to heavy rains. However, Nashik is still waiting for significant rainfall. Although the monsoon has reached the district, there is a need for more rain in Nashik.

Today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and light rain in the afternoon and evening. The temperature is expected to stay around 30°C (max) and 24°C (min), with humidity at around 92 percent. Early this morning, the city experienced light drizzles, recording around 1.4 mm of rainfall. The sky will remain cloudy all day.

Yesterday also saw light rain throughout the day and evening, with temperatures at 27°C and 23°C, and humidity at 85 percent. Nashik is still waiting for heavy rains. Usually, by the first week of July, the monsoon season is in full swing. However, this year the city has yet to see satisfactory rainfall.

Farmers are uncertain about sowing crops due to the lack of long and heavy rains. Dam water levels are a concern, and the continued lack of substantial rainfall is worsening the situation. The city may face major water scarcity if heavy rains do not arrive soon.