National Association For The Blind To Build Theater For Disabled Students in The State

The National Association for the Blind (NAB) is set to pioneer the state's first theater dedicated to students with disabilities in Nashik, aiming to overcome the numerous barriers they face despite the ample facilities available for general students. Spearheaded by the Vivo Foundation in France.

Disabled students often encounter difficulties in participating in cultural events due to the lack of necessary infrastructure such as proper lighting, accessible pathways to the stage, and wheelchairs. Additionally, most special schools do not have adequate space for practicing cultural programs. As a result, cultural competitions organized by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs for special children do not receive the expected response.

To overcome these obstacles, NAB is constructing an innovative theater with a capacity of 250 seats at its office premises in the Satpur area of Nashik. The Vivo Foundation has provided funding for this project. The total cost is expected to be Rs. 1.5 crore, with Rs. 60 lakh already secured for the first phase.

This new theater, named Abhivan, will be accessible to any multi-disabled school or college in the state for presenting their cultural programs. Vehicle arrangements will also be made available for participants, and a nominal fee will be charged for the use of the theater. However, it will be free for multi-disabled students of Nashik district.

This initiative aims to provide a dedicated platform for disabled students to showcase their talents and participate in cultural events, fostering inclusivity and equal opportunities for all.