Nashik: Torna Nagar Dispute Over Prayer Place Resolved Peacefully After Police Intervention; Security Heightened

A dispute between two groups over a place of prayer in Torna Nagar, CIDCO, was peacefully resolved after police intervention. Security has been increased in the area to prevent further tensions.

Prayer gatherings have been taking place in a house near the Mutton Bazaar in Torna Nagar. Initially, only a few people attended, but the number has grown significantly in recent months. Local residents raised concerns about vehicles being parked haphazardly on the road by those attending the prayers, causing obstructions.

On Friday afternoon, the crowd increased during prayer time, and some people began reciting prayers on the road. This led to objections from locals, creating tension in the area. As the situation escalated, a large crowd gathered.

Ambad Police Station officials, along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut, arrived at the scene and mediated between both groups. The police urged them to resolve the matter peacefully. Following their intervention, the dispute was settled, and normalcy was restored.

To prevent further conflicts, police security has been deployed at the location. Authorities have appealed to the public to maintain peace and follow regulations regarding public gatherings.