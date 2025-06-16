Nashik: Two Men Nabbed While Trying to Sell MD Drugs in Rickshaw, 8.5g Seized

In a major anti-drug operation, the Nashik Police foiled a plot to sell MD drugs and arrested two men on Manur village road. A total of 8.5 grams of MD drug powder worth ₹42,000 was seized from the suspects.

The action was carried out jointly by the Anti-Narcotics Squad and Crime Branch Unit-2. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sumit Dhaije, 27, a resident of Upnagar, and Shakir Syed, 32, a resident of Venus Sosa, Wadala Chauphuli. Both were caught while arriving in a rickshaw (MH 15 FU 9292) to sell the drugs.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Gulab Sonar received a tip-off about the duo arriving in a rickshaw to sell MD drugs on Manur Road. He alerted Senior Police Inspector Hemant Todkar, who coordinated with Senior Inspector Sushila Kolhe of the Anti-Narcotics Squad. A joint team in plain clothes was formed and a trap was laid near Manurgaon road.

As soon as the rickshaw reached the spot, police stopped the vehicle and detained the two suspects for questioning. During a body search, 4.5 grams of MD powder was found with Sumit and 4 grams with Shakir. Along with the drugs, the police also seized the rickshaw and other materials, bringing the total value of seized items to ₹2.12 lakh.

Further investigation is underway.