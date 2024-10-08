Nashik: Young Woman Molested During Navratri Event in Dhongdenagar, Accused Arrested

A disturbing incident occurred during a Dandiya event in Dhongdenagar, Nashik, where a young woman was molested, leading to a police case. The incident unfolded over an old dispute involving the victim’s friend.

According to the Upnagar Police, the victim attended the event with her friend and sister. The accused, Prem Dhenwal, a resident of Fernandiswadi, Jai Bhavani Road, confronted the victim’s friend, using a past quarrel as a pretext for violence. During the confrontation, Dhenwal abused and assaulted her friend.

When the victim stepped in to stop the altercation, Dhenwal turned violent, physically attacking her and molesting her. He kicked her in the stomach and face, causing injuries and public humiliation. The victim’s sister also tried to intervene but was verbally abused and beaten by the accused.

A case has been registered at the Upnagar Police Station under charges of molestation and assault. Police are investigating the incident, and action is being taken against the accused, who has been arrested.

This incident, occurring during a Dandiya celebration, has caused shock and anger in the local community. Further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.