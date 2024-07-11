Nashik: Young Woman Rescued After Falling Between Train and Platform (Watch Video)

A 20-year-old woman named Pooja Goswami narrowly avoided serious injury when she slipped between the train track and platform while getting off the Vidarbha Express at Nashik Road Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Pooja was eager to get off at Nashik Road Station and stood at the train's door before it had come to a complete stop. She slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform.

Pooja Goswami, 20, from Manmad, narrowly escaped a tragic #accident at #Nashik Road Railway Station. She fell between the track and platform while disembarking from the #VidarbhaExpress. #RPF jawans Yogesh Gawad & Khandu Golwad quickly responded, heroically saving her@RPF_INDIApic.twitter.com/SNwZtTI5YK — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 11, 2024

Fortunately, RPF jawans Yogesh Gawad and Khandu Golwad were on duty and immediately sprang into action. They quickly jumped to grab Pooja and saved her from falling further into the dangerous gap. Their prompt response and bravery prevented what could have been a tragic accident.

The incident highlights the importance of railway safety and the vigilance of railway personnel. Pooja Goswami was extremely lucky to have been rescued in time and is grateful for the quick actions of the RPF jawans who saved her life.