NMC serves notice to Chandshi Gram Panchayat

Nashik, Feb 6

The Sewage Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued a notice to the Chandshi Gram Panchayat for discharging sewage into the Godavari river bed. On one hand, Nashik Municipal Corporation is spending crores of rupees to de-pollute the Godavari, and on the other, it has been revealed that sewage from some Gram Panchayats is being discharged directly into the river bed! The inspection also revealed that the chemical-mixed water of the manufacturing units in the industrial estate is causing pollution, but now the sewage from the villages along the banks is being discharged into the Godavari. There are Gram Panchayats of Chandshi, Palse, Eklahara, and Shinde near the city, and it was observed that the sewage drains were mixing with the Godavari river.