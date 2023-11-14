NMSCDCL installs smart water meters to curb water theft

Sanjay Shahane

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 29

In an attempt to stop the water theft in the city, water meters are now being installed by Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (NMSCDCL) and so far 7,447 smart water meters have been installed in six divisions of the Municipal Corporation. The battery in the new meter has a 10-year warranty. The old water meters of property holders are being replaced with smart ones without any additional charges. These smart water meters will increase the revenue of the municipal corporation. Moreover, water theft will be stopped, officials said.

Old Nashik, Dwarka, Gandhi Nagar, DGP Nagar No. 1, Indira Nagar, Wadala, Rajiv Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Sainath Nagar, Shivaji Wadi, Parab Nagar, Suchita Nagar, and Deepali Nagar come under the eastern division. The Eastern Divisional Office has about 92,141 property holders. Smart water meters will be installed at 30,000 tap connections. These smart meters are being installed at schools, colleges, hospitals as well.